Why Do We Love Widebody Cars?
YouTube channel Gears and Gasoline takes a moment to chat about car enthusiasts' love of widebody madness.
By Danny KoreckiMarch 3, 2018
Last week YouTube channel Gears and Gasoline released a video telling you why you should own a cheap, beater car. This week they are back with a video on car enthusiasts' love of widebody cars. The host talks over some of the science of the widebody and its beginnings in motorsport programs which has now evolved into a craze among tuners and racers alike. You get to see a few enthusiasts' cars and how they use a widebody to fit the performance and style they are going for.
Check out Gears and Gasoline's Why Do We Love Widebody Cars? below.
