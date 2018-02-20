Jumping a Buick off a Dock Is More Entertaining Than It Should Be
Someone brings a Buick Century to Hoonigan's Donut Garage with one goal—to send it off the dock.
By Danny KoreckiFebruary 20, 2018
The Hoonigan crew have obtained a cult following with what it does with the cheapest cars it can find. It started with a $350 BMW E36. Then it purchased a $200 Mazda Miata which has been converted into a death kart.
For the most recent episode of Hoonigan's series Daily Transmission someone brought the crew a cheap Buick Century that's purpose is to drive in the LeMons Rally. The best part? It's driven off of Hoonigan's Donut Garage dock which was normally an action reserved for the trophy trucks that visit the shop.
Check out Hoonigan's video below.
