Learn How Formula Drift Driver Chelsea DeNofa Became a Professional Drifter
Formula Drift driver Chelsea DeNofa sits down and tells us the backstory of his drifting career.
By Danny KoreckiFebruary 20, 2018
Formula Drift drivers are some of the hardest working drivers in motorsport. Not only do they drive professionally, but most work on their own cars in the offseason while finding the time to put out video content consistently.
We have featured video content from many Formula Drift drivers such as Chris Forsberg, Ryan Tuerck, Dan Burkett and today's example, Chelsea DeNofa.
DeNofa released a great video where he outlines how he became a professional drifter. Check out How Did I Become a Professional Drifter? below.
