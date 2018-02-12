Watch Intel's Shooting Star Mini Drones at the 2018 Olympics

Intel’s Shooting Star drones provided a dazzling aerial display during the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony Friday. While the synchronized 1,218 unmanned aerial vehicles weren’t deployed live, for fears of technical issues affecting the integrity of the event, the prerecorded event was still quite impressive. The LED-fitted drones formed shapes such as snowboarders and the Olympic rings, thanks to the programmable synchronization technology pioneered by Intel. According to Intel itself, the advanced drone tech employed at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games will remain a vital component of the Olympics through 2024.

The Shooting Star drones themselves are fitted with LED lights and were exclusively designed for performance and entertainment purposes, capable of creating a wide variety of color combinations and extensively programmable regarding the shapes, animations, and choreography required

Intel certainly seems to top itself with every subsequent light show it orchestrates. In 2016, the company set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records by coordinating a fleet of 500 UAVs, and just last month, set another one at CES for flying 100 Shooting Star Mini drones indoors from a single computer. Of course, the company has also provided its visual flair to numerous musical performances like Lady Gag’s halftime show. On Friday, Intel’s stage was the world with its prerecorded 1,218 Shooting Star world record-setting light show in Pyeongchang, South Korea drawing 28.3 million viewers from across the globe.

Here’s what an Intel Shooting Star Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony looks like.