Warm Up With a Daily-Driven, 1,000-HP Dodge Hellcat Spitting Fire in the Snow



@Mad_SRT's Instagram feed shows that he doesn't baby the car—as he puts it in one post, he "didn’t pay $70k+ for a garage queen," and there's more than a few shots showing the high-power muscle car caked in the usual winter road grime. His throttle control in the featured video is impressive, considering how easy it is to spin the rear tires on pavement. And we commend his choice of a completely abandoned, snow-covered lot for the location.



The first Dodge Challenger SRT Demons have been delivered to customers at this point, but given Fiat-Chrysler's apocalyptic warnings to owners about driving it in inclement weather, we've yet to see the kind of grainy, low-production videos of parking lot hoonage that signal a car's true arrival. Until that happens, the fire-breathing Hellcat is happy to deliver.