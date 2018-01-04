Turner Motorsport Makes the Best of a Snow Day With a BMW M4 GT4 

Turner Motorsport is a BMW race team, but it's also a tuner and service shop located in Amesbury, Massachusetts. Most of the east coast is currently getting slammed with snow and strong winds; it's not exactly "bring your BMW or M car out for an oil change" weather. So, as a result, the service crew at Turner had some free time on their hands and brought the new BMW M4 GT4 out of the garage for some snow donuts.

The snow is the complete opposite weather that the Turner Motorsport crew including owner/founder Will Turner are used to. If you remember a few weeks ago, a few members of the Turner crew were participating in the Baja 1000 down in Mexico sans the M power.

The Turner Motorsport service crew fitted the wet race tires on the M4 GT4. In the clip, you get to see a quick walkaround of the vehicle highlighting some key visual exterior points and the interior which is all business.

Eventually, the garage door goes up and out comes the M4 GT4 plowing some snow. A few playful snow donuts occur and the service crew has to help push the M4 GT4 back in the garage. Turner Motorsport will be racing the new M4 GT4 at The Roar Before the Rolex 24 this weekend leading up to the 24 Hours of Daytona later this month.

Check out Turner Motorsports M4 GT4 snow donut video below.