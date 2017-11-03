Watch What Goes on at the HGK Drift Challenge

We covered HGK Racing and driver Kristaps Blušs in the middle of October when the finale event of Formula Drift was being held for the last time at Irwindale. Blušs had run into some bad luck with the engine in his BMW E46 drift car, but he was lucky that he had brought next year's car with him, which was suppose to be on demo duty only: His E92 Eurofighter. As we said then, HGK Racing's home is Riga, Latvia and once a year HGK Racing plays host to their very own drift competition: The HGK Drift Challenge.

HGK Racing describes the HGK Drift Challenge simple. The HGK Drift Challenge is to allow drivers to "battle against the best in their business from the whole world. It is an exclusive annual invitational event, which gathers the best teams on one track, which has a layout that resembles the best from European and U.S. tracks."