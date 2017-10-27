Watch Live: Red Bull Rampage 2017 Is in Full Swing

It's that time of year again folks, Red Bull Rampage is officially here and it is as insane as ever. As you can see in the live video stream below, dozens of riders have come to Virgin, Utah in the epic quest of being number one. Not only does each rider defeat death as they bomb down the sides of canyons, but they splice in tricks for the judges in hopes of being the best.

The 21 brave riders use their own tools to create a unique line for the judges in order to showcase their individuality and talent without being repetitive. Over the years we have seen some gnarly falls, making this event controlled chaos and something few of us can turn away from.

As a car website primarily, The Drive felt obligated to take a moment and tip our hats to the man-powered machines we see below.