Watch Game of Thrones Stars Take a Ride In Two-Seat Formula 1 Cars

Westeros doesn't have time for pursuits like car racing with the imminent threat of the White Walkers. But recently, the King in the North, Jon Snow, and his trusted advisor Davos Seaworth took some time off from their duties in Winterfell to travel to Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, where they got to take rides in a pair of two-seat Formula 1 cars.

The specially designed cars allow a passenger to sit behind the driver. It is based on the 1998 Tyrrell 026 car—appropriate, given House Tyrell's support of Daenerys Targaryen. But these cars don't roar like a dragon; rather, they scream with the classic V-10 engine sound of the era. An updated car, known as the F1X2, will replace it next year.