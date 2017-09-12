For Some Chicago Students, Making Honor Roll Means Scoring a Ride in a Supercar
Where was this program when I was in school?
Back when I was in high school, there weren't a lot of perks for good grades. Maybe you received a coupon to get a free pizza at your local pizza place, at best. But for a certain community in Chicago, making the honor roll means you get to be driven in an exotic car.
The idea was conceived by ad agency The Annex in conjunction with the traveling track-day group Xtreme Xperience, and made for the students of Wells Community Academy High School in Chicago, Illinois. The idea was to provide honor roll students with the ride of their young lives; as such, The Annex and Xtreme Xperience's "honor roll" provides the students at the top of their classes rides to school in Xtreme Xperience's fleet of Exotic Cars including a Lamborghini Huracán, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Porsche 911 GT3, and an Audi R8. The hardest-working student even received a ride in a helicopter.
The program not only rewards current Honor Roll students, it has the effect of causing other students to strive to do their best. The program started in September 2016—and according to Well Academy Principal Rita Raichoudhuri, the school's number of honor roll students doubled in a single year.
Now, excuse me while I attempt to pass as a Chicago-area high school honor roll student.
