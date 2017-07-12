Watch 2 MotoGP Riders Race Honda Lawnmowers

When you see slow-motion video of guys putting on motorcycle racing gear, you know you’re about to see something exciting. After the gloves and helmets are on, MotoGP champ Marc Márquez and his Repsol Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa exchange intimidating looks before the camera pans out to reveal they’re riding… Honda lawnmowers?

That’s right, these two pro racers traded in their Honda RC213V racing bikes for a pair of riding lawnmowers from the same manufacturer. This race is a good showcase of the diverse line of products offered by Honda. The lawnmowers are in Repsol livery adorned with the respective numbers of the two racers. Márquez and Pedrosa race through a field in full racing gear while some instrumental country music plays to set the mood.

As we watch them slalom through some cones, it’s easy to see these guys are having fun by performing silly antics like the tuck maneuver for optimal aerodynamics and slapping the seat of the lawnmower like a horse.

We don’t know if the result was staged, but the race ended in a photo finish. We've watched the finish over and over and I’m still not sure who won. The teammates aren’t sure either as they discuss the race while taking their gear off. “We’ll have to check the photo,” Pedrosa told Márquez in Spanish. Watch the video below and determine the winner for yourself.

Now, when can we expect real Repsol Honda lawnmowers to be available at home improvement stores?