Hey, Remember That Viral Video Where an Airplane Crashed on the 405?

Today's crash landing of a small airplane on California's 405 freeway reminded me of a video I first saw all the way back in the year 2000. Titled simply 405, the short movie involved a commercial airliner making an emergency landing on the empty 405—empty, that is, except for a lone Jeep Grand Cherokee that apparently didn't get the memo.

The driver's eyes go wide when he sees the descending airliner in his mirrors. Then, rather than pulling over, he inexplicably decides to floor it, attempting to outrun an airliner capable of 600 MPH, in his Grand Cherokee. Naturally, this doesn't work, and the airliner ends up ramming the Jeep with its nose gear, which then collapses and causes the Jeep to replace it. The airliner/Jeep combo passes an old lady hogging the left lane, then eventually comes to a safe stop. Not long after the old lady passes, telling the Jeep driver he is number one using her middle finger.