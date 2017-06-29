Subaru Wants to Paste Your Face Into Its Dog Commercials

Subaru owners received an email Thursday morning with an invite to drop their face into a 42-second video that shows them in a Subaru with a handful of dogs. As a loyal owner of many, many Subarus, your humble author here at The Drive decided to give it a try.

The video appears to be a take on Subaru's "Subaru Dog Tested" video campaign. The only difference here is that this time, the Japanese automaker is letting owners—and really, anyone else who wants to see themselves as a member of the golden retriever clan known as "The Barkleys"—in on the canine fun. Also, this is way more hilarious than the regular ads.

The email sent out by Subaru said the following: