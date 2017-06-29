Watch Spider-Man Ghost-Ride the New 2018 Audi A8
Johnny Blaze is gonna be pissed if he finds out you're stealing his schtick, Peter.
All right, all right—we stretched the truth a bit. Technically speaking, Spider-Man isn't ghost-riding the whip in the new 2018 Audi A8 as it rolls up to the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming; someone else is behind the wheel while the web-slinger sprawls out on the hood. Considering the new A8 will come with Level 3 autonomous driving features that let it cruise along under its own guidance in certain conditions, however, crawling onto the hood while the car is in motion does seem exactly like the sort of thing a teenage driver with superhuman agility and the ability to cling to any surface would do.
Also disproving our case: Spider-Man isn't real. (A fact which came as quite the blow to your author as a child.) In this case, he seems to be played by some sort of stunt performer, given the impressive flip he does off the Audi's hood and the speed with which he "changes" into actual Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland.
The all-new A8's presence as the star car at the new Spider-Man movie's Hollywood premiere is just a tiny piece of the new luxury sedan's deep-set relationship with the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, part of a partnership between Audi and the MCU that stretches all the way back to the first Iron Man film in 2008. (In something of a callback to that, Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau rolled up to the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in a new R8 Spyder.)
Audi also dropped a two-minute ad disguised as a short film last week, showing Peter Parker taking his driver's test in Tony Stark's prototype Audi A8—and demonstrating that while great responsibility comes with great power, great driving skills aren't necessarily part of the equation.
- RELATEDWhat the Captain America: Civil War Superheroes Would Drive (Without Product Placement)Hawkeye drives a Dodge Caravan, obviously.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Audi A8 Will Debut During Spider-Man: HomecomingThis is one of many Audi appearances in Marvel Comic moviesREAD NOW
- RELATEDHere's Our Best Look Yet at the 2018 Audi A8And a look at how the executive sedan parks itself.READ NOW
- RELATEDNext Audi A8 Will Be a Super-Mild Hybrid, Thanks to 48-Volt Electrical SystemIt joins the Bentley Bentayga and the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class in boasting the potent new setup.READ NOW
- RELATEDMan Killed in Boston Crash When His Audi A8 Goes Airborne, Hits Roof of Tunnel19-year-old Yao Cao was determined to be dead at the scene; a female passenger was taken to the hospital.READ NOW