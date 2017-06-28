Watch the 592-HP Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Whip Around the Nurburgring

Yesterday, Jaguar unveiled the insane Jaguar XE SV Project 8. The car will make its first public debut today at GoodWood Festival of Speed in the UK. Only 300 versions of the rare Jaguar sedan will be built and possibly for good reason. The land rocket will hit 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and is capable of topping out at 200 mph.

The car is powered by a 600 horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter V-8, making it the most powerful Jaguar (and Land Rover) ever in production. The gobs of power will be funneled through a 8-speed automatic transmission and although no manual option is available, you are still bound to have tons of fun.

As you can hear in the video below, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sounds purely sinister with a deep, burbling exhaust note that cracks at every shift. Aside from a monstrous engine, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 uses lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber body panels to further reduce weight. The The suspension and AWD drivetrain is also adjustable for variable driving conditions.

According to Jaguar, the XE SV Project 8 will cost $192,000.