Watch The Grand Tour Guys Attack a Hill Climb Ahead of Hammond's Rimac Crash

By this point, the automotive world is no stranger to seeing James May, Richard Hammond, and Jeremy Clarkson performing jealousy-inducing acts behind the controls of some of the wildest vehicles on planet Earth. The era of smartphone video has only broadened our insight into their exploits; now, in addition to seeing the trio's edited antics on television—first on Top Gear, then on The Grand Tour—we also can see behind-the-scenes, as fans and lookie-loos capture the filming with their own cameras.

But this video, which shows Clarkson, Hammond, and May dancing up the Swiss Hillclimb Championship in Hemberg, Switzerland, is compelling for more than just the glimpse it offers into the exciting-yet-mundane world of filming a TV show about driving supercars. It also sets the scene for Hammond's terrifying crash in the Rimac Concept_One.

Indeed, the very same Rimac that would eventually be turned extra crispy on a Swiss hillside can be very clearly seen blasting up the road in the video, along with Clarkson's yellow Lamborghini Aventador S and May's red Acura Honda NSX. The clip—a compilation posted on the YouTube channel "The Grand Tour Fans"—even includes footage of Hammond's crash itself; about 30 seconds into the video, the camera captures the Rimac as it plows into a turn way too hot, ricocheting off a brick wall before it stops on the side of the slope.

Luckily, as we all know by now, Hammond managed to escape the wreck with few injuries—so there's no guilt in sticking around to watch the rest of the video and see the Aventador and the NSX blast up the course with vigor.