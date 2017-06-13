Watch This 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Test Car Rip Up the Nurburgring

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS has been a hot topic since the car debuted during the Forza 7 release at E3 last Sunday. The extremely track-focused 911 is reportedly the most powerful 911 to ever be produced, allegedly packing around 650 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque and a suspension set up very similar to the one found in the 911 Cup race cars. The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be powered by a twin-turbocharged flat-six, and this super-911 will reportedly use a PDK gearbox and run with rear-wheel-drive.

As you can see in the video below, the 2018 GT2 RS heavily utilizes aerodynamics and a monstrous wing to keep the car snug to the track. This video is the one of the first times we have gotten the chance to hear this kitty purr—and boy, is it loud. The distinctive, deep-sounding exhaust is a beautiful reminder of the flat-six that is lying just underneath the rear wing.

Unfortunately, the new 911 GT2 RS's performance, weight, and other specs are still unknown, but since the GT2 RS flying around the famous Nurburgring is barely camouflaged and Microsoft showed a naked model during the Forza 7 release, we can assume stats will be soon to follow.