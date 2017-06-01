Watch The Most Canadian Lamborghini Owner Ever Get Pulled Over

Canadians—such as your humble author—have a reputation, for better or worse, for being extremely nice. Unwavering politeness has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with hockey, free healthcare, and Drake on the official list of Most Canadian Things Ever. Evidently, this inherent soft-spokenness extends to the exotic car rally set as well—perhaps unexpectedly, as that crowd has a bit of a reputation elsewhere for being...not those things.

In episode 2 of Vice's automotive documentary series, "Smoke Show," viewers get a ride-along with North Face Rally and their affluent and secretive leader, "Ghostrider". Think Gold Rush Rally, but y'know, Canadian—a descriptor that applies both geographically and personality-wise.

Shortly after setting off in his Lamborghini Huracan to a track day near the nation's capital, Ghostrider and his convoy stop at a gas station—a Petro-Canada, of all things—and are confronted by a member of the Ontario Provincial Police. What follows might be the most Canadian police interaction I have ever seen.