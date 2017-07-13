Upgraded Sway Bars Were a Cheap and Simple Handling Mod for Our Mazda Miata
In this episode of DIY Lab, we're at Brooklyn Motor Works slipping new sway bars onto the staff NA Mazda Miata.
"That thing's got too much body roll in it, by design!" said Editor Mike Guy, referring to my 1992 Miata MX-5 Miata. And he's right, it does have a lot of body roll. Me, I'm a Sunday driver and like things bouncy. Our friend Carlos Dos Santos at Brooklyn Motor Works is a bit different—he likes things tight and tuned, and tightly tuned. So in this episode of DIY Lab, we're going to rip out the stock Mazda sway bars and stick in some seriously stiffer upgraded sway bars (in red).
The upgrade should provide great improvements to handling in the corners, important for where this car is mostly driven: the backroads of upstate New York. Up there, the turns are tight and the guard rails near. Steering precision is a prized possession.
Join us to see how the upgrade goes. Notably, the old sway bars are rusted, but rusted in a very specific spot where the bars flexed the most, causing the paint to crack away and thus allowing the rust. Also, in relative terms, if the old bars were pencil-thick, the new bars are approximately Sharpie-thick.
- RELATEDWhat's Eating Lewis Hamilton?What's the shoulda-been defending F1 World Champion so angry about these days?READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Is Recalling the DB11The British luxury GT is being recalled for a faulty TPMS.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Is on a Roll With Best-Ever Half-Year Global SalesEven with its traditionally strong markets stagnating, BMW still manages to post its best ever half-year sales with more than a million cars sold so far in 2017.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Police Car Explodes into Flames for Unknown ReasonAnd to think you're embarrassed to tell your supervisor about your broken radio.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Best Hog Is A Filthy Hog: If USAF Had Its Way This Jet Wouldn't Be Devouring ISISThis photo reminds us that the A-10 is a hard working, ferocious and versatile jet, that has had to fight for its life overseas and on Capitol Hill.READ NOW