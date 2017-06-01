Slot Mods Raceways Builds Incredible Slot-Car Racetrack Replicas

Love slot-car tracks and have money to burn? Well, the fine people at Slot Mods Raceways will custom-build a perfect scale replica of any racetrack of your choosing.

Slot Mods produces slot car raceways and dioramas, according to their website, which are "bespoke, hand-crafted, 1:32 scale," and "fully functional."

Founder and CEO of Slot Mods USA, David Beattie, states that the company will soon present consumers with a choice of three different types of racetracks: "our 100 percent bespoke designed and built Custom Scenic Megatracks (size limited only to your budget, imagination and available space) starting at $75,000; our 6-foot x 12-foot custom built-to-order Standard Scenic Hillclimb Raceway for $50,000; and our two ready-to-go 6-foot x 16-foot flat-pack modular raceways, the Club Series, the Woody, and two, ready-to-race tracks: our Origins and Club Series Raceway."

"Our work is enjoyed around the world in private homes, ultimate garages, museums, commercial trade shows and showrooms," Beattie adds.

The prices, along with the video you can see here, gives some indication of the effort behind these projects.

For anyone who grew up playing with slot cars on the floor of their bedroom, these tracks are pretty impressive. Of course, the price point might be a deterrent for some potential customers. But if you can swing the bill, Slot Mods are the ones to call, if you'd like to get yourself one of these incredible, handcrafted racetrack replicas. Hey, you pay for quality.