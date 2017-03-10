Watch The HKS Premium Day 2017 Highlights At Fuji Speedway

This isn't your typical Mazda Miata track day – all the biggest and baddest heavy-hitters of Japan are here to stunt their machines, including Max Orido's Ridox Supra, the Kansai Service R35 GT-R, Do-Luck R33, Revolfe GT86, RS Pantera FD3S RX-7 and even more entries from Esprit, Runduce , Yashio Factory, Garage Mak and more. Japan's OG lineup of racing legends was also present, including Orido, Keiichi Tsuchiya, and Eiji 'Tarzan' Yamada.

Of course, since HKS hosted this event, the tuning powerhouse made sure to make its presence felt. HKS' history is long and eclectic, fielding a fleet of amazing cars, including a Yokohama Advan time attack GT-R, drift-spec GT-R and drift-spec GT86, as well as an incredible mix of retired HKS vehicles, including the special R32 GT-R touring car, an HKS Opel Spectra, time-attack Altezza, a MK3 Supra drag car, a Formula racecar, and more. HKS drivers Daigo Saito, Nob Taniguchi, and Max Orido gave the show visitors a little extra treat with some masterful exhibition drifts around Fuji.

Last, but not least, HKS also took advantage of its Premium Day event to unveil its brand-new Toyota 86-based GTS800 time-attack contender, as well as various other aftermarket products and components at their stand. Part time-attack event, part car show, part HKS expo, the HKS Premium Day at Fuji speedway offers so much visual stimulation in just a day. It's definitely one of the coolest tuner events in the world and I can only hope a trip to Japan will take me there one day.