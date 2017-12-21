There's an Unfinished De Tomaso Pantera Project with a Twin Turbo Windsor V-8 For Sale

“This has been a multi-year project that has way more money and sweat equity into it than I care to think about,” said Nelson in an email to The Drive. “It was a dream build for myself and the customer. Unfortunately, he passed away so I'm offering the build to someone who has the same passion for this car as I do so we can finish it.”



Nelson’s passion for the Pantera comes from personal experience. “I grew up building a twin turbo Pantera with my dad so I know the weak points of that car,” said Nelson. That knowledge of this unconventional sports car gives Nelson a big advantage in knowing what needs to be reworked in the car to make it more driver-friendly today. “The chassis is not up to handle big power and the suspension geometry is now dated. The cars were rusted even before they ever landed on U.S. soil. Along with that, the foot boxes were just not made to fit a guy like me who is 6' 3”. All of these issues were corrected in this build.”



The original Cleveland engine was ditched in favor of a heavily modified twin-turbo 7.0-liter Ford Windsor V-8 engine. The engine internals have been upgraded to “the best money can buy,” according to Nelson. It makes 1,600-hp which is delivered to a Medeola five-speed transaxle with a 12-inch ring gear built into it.