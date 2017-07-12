This 500-HP Mazda ND MX-5 Miata Is JDM Premium Street Style Done Right
This clean turbocharged ND MX-5 is a modern-day gentleman roadster.
There’s no doubt the Toyota 86 and its twin, the Subaru BRZ, are delightful sports cars. Car enthusiasts rave over its driving dynamics. What's more, its affordable price of entry also helps to make it one the most popular starter sports cars on the market. However, that honor used to indisputably belong to another car – the Mazda MX-5.
And with the 86's rise in popularity amongst the tuner community, there's a wide spectrum of performance and aftermarket parts available and continuously developed since the chassis' debut. In contrast, modified ND Mazda MX-5 roadsters are relatively uncommon.
Which is why it's so exciting to see this. Via YouTube channel Geibunsha Japan, the latest issue of Stance Magazine features a clean ND MX-5. Built by S&A Autocreate, this MX-5 started out as literally a clean white canvas to become an impeccable premium street style build.
The first things you’ll notice are the retro-style yet elegant Barramundi Sunder four-spoke three-piece wheels. Just behind that is a set of Wilwood 4-pot brakes with some significant drilled rotors. Inside, a pair of soft tan Status bucket seats invites the driver and passenger. A polished roll cage adds to this ND roadster’s premium sports car theme.
But could an ND roadster truly be premium with just 130 horsepower (155 horsepower in the U.S. market as the Miata) under the hood? That argument is open to debate, but via Speedhunters, the guys at S&A were quick to shut down critics with a Precision turbo kit and a one-off manifold to bring the MX-5's power output to 500 horsepower. We guess now we know why this tiny roadster needs big Wilwood brakes.
Overall, this S&A Auto Create is unbelievably clean and we can imagine it is a joy to drive. Check out the video of the S&A Autocreate Mazda ND MX-5 Miata by Geibunsha Japan in the video below:
