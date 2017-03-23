It's a fairly new concept for dually trucks to be the luxurious workhorses they've become. The phenomenon began when the demographic shifted from the old farmers who had a legitimate need for these ultra-wide rigs to the wealthy contractors who simply had more money than they know what to do with. These massive trucks are also excellent for hauling around your favorite weekend toys and the gentleman who have a couple extra boats lying around surely don't mind dropping $80k on a nicely-equipped dually.

Last weekend at the prestigious Rednecks With Paychecks event in Saint Jo, Texas, the world's largest dually truck made its debut and set the redneck corner of the internet on fire. The 26,000-lb monstrosity is everything you'd ever want for such an event and it certainly was worthy of the hype.