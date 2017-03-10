Five Custom GM Rigs For Sale From Gateway Classic Cars
If you're into custom trucks and open-minded enough to embrace the vast possibilities our beloved rigs afford us, then you'll never run out of vehicles to drool over. And whether you're just an online window shopper or currently in the market for a new ride, it's comforting to know there are outfits like Gateway Classic Cars that can deliver just about anything your heart could desire. Gateway currently has dozens of trucks and SUVs across their 15 massive showrooms. Below are just five General Motors rigs that caught our eye:
1971 Chevrolet C10
It's no secret that second-generation C-10 values have continued to increase. However, customizing these classy trucks can produce widely varying results. Add the wrong paint job and your vintage rig is worth a fraction of what it could have been if bone stock. There are cases where a customized C-10 can bring an impressive number and with this particular '71, that could be the case. For more information and a ton of pics, click the link here and check out the video below:
2015 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 HD LTZ
Lifted diesel trucks are all the rage these days. Yea, they may only be used to crawl the malls and at most, tow a boat to the lake on a sunny Saturday but that doesn't make them uncool. Although the details are scarce in regards to the customization, this Silverado looks to have at least a 12-inch lift and is sitting on a set of 26x14-inch Specialty Forged wheels wrapped 40-inch tires. For more information and plenty more pics, click the link here. For the video, see below:
1956 Chevrolet 3100
The sexy lines and curves of the first-generation C-10 trucks will always be timeless. Arguably, these rigs look best as close to the pavement as possible but they also look pretty darn good lifted, too. This particular heavy Chevy has a small block under the hood and has received a complete frame-off restoration. For more than 100 pics, click here and check out the video below:
1972 Chevrolet Suburban
You don't see these every day and you certainly don't see them lifted! This beastly 'Burban has been re-worked from top to bottom with a custom charcoal paint job and an impressive lift. Black wheels, tinted
1987 Chevrolet R30
This truck is only for those who grew up in the '80s and like to have a little fun. We all remember the massive dually trucks with the Testarossa-style flares and this particular Chevy is the epitome of the era. Even though horsepower and torque numbers are not mentioned, with a supercharged 454 big block under the hood, this monstrosity will haul some serious tail. See all the pics here and the video below: