Five Custom GM Rigs For Sale From Gateway Classic Cars

If you're into custom trucks and open-minded enough to embrace the vast possibilities our beloved rigs afford us, then you'll never run out of vehicles to drool over. And whether you're just an online window shopper or currently in the market for a new ride, it's comforting to know there are outfits like Gateway Classic Cars that can deliver just about anything your heart could desire. Gateway currently has dozens of trucks and SUVs across their 15 massive showrooms. Below are just five General Motors rigs that caught our eye:

1971 Chevrolet C10