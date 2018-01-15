Almost One-Third of All GMC Models Sold Are Denalis

It’s official, GMC is a luxury brand. Not only did GMC have a good sales year with a 3 percent increase in total sales in 2017, but the average transaction price shot up to $43,800. The average GMC transaction price has increased 35 percent within the last decade from when it was just $32,600 in 2007. What is driving up GMC prices? One word: Denali.

What started out as a really nice trim for the Yukon SUV is now a full-blown sub-brand of GMC and it’s making bank. In GMC’s own words, Denali is “the pinnacle of design, performance and amenities,” according to a recent press release. Every single GMC model is available as a Denali and an impressive 29 percent of all GMC vehicles sold are dressed up in the highest available trim. The most successful Denali models are the Yukon XL with a Denali take rate of 63 percent, the standard Yukon at 54 percent, the Sierra HD at 50 percent, and the Acadia at 30 percent.