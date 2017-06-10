Timothy Peters Steals The Show In Texas

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ran their feature race Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway. As the field was preparing to take the white flag, Austin Self got loose in Turn 4. He tagged the wall and slid to the inside where he took out Timothy Peters and send him end over end in a chilling crash.

The recent rains at the track left the infield muddy, causing Peters' truck to dig in instead of sliding across the infield. The truck flipped and spun before coming to a stop upside down. Peters slid across the finish line, netting him 166 laps of the 167 lap race.

After righting the car, Peters emerged from the car none the worse for the wild ride. There was a brief red flag before the final lap was run under caution Christopher Bell took the win in Fort Worth.