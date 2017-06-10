Timothy Peters Steals The Show In Texas
Timothy Peters' spectacular crash, with one lap to go, dominated the finish at the winstaronlinegaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway Friday night
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved