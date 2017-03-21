What Was The Most Boring Vehicle Of The Last 20 Years?

Edmunds.com

A fellow auctioneer friend of mine once got fired from his job for saying this about the 1998 Hyundai Accent. "That! Ladies and gentlemen was the shittiest car in all of America until they came out with the Day-woo!"

The Hyundai was bare bones basic, as boring as C-SPAN at 3:30 A.M., and it had an industrial grade dashboard and steering wheel that almost felt like plastic dog chew toys as they aged. But my friend whose real name is Kip was 113% right. That Hyundai was better than the Daewoo Nubira.

Daewoo also offered the Lanos and the Leganza. The Lanos was awfully loud and awfully awful while the Leganza was surprisingly nice.

