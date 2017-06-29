Do Lifetime Warranties On Auto Parts Really Make Sense?

The 18 year old kid looked squarely in my eye and told me, "I'm going to keep this car forever."

It took every fiber of my being not to burst out laughing.

"Look kid, you just bought a 16 year old Saturn for a thousand bucks."

"Yeah, I know. It's going to be my only car."

"Okay then. How new are your sneakers?"

Lifetime is a long time when it comes to cars. On that 2001 Saturn we're talking at least 20 to 30 electrical problems of varying degrees that would probably happen over a 50 year period. And hell, that's probably putting it nicely.