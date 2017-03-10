Watch a Tesla Model 3 Roll Down a Street Near SpaceX HQ
A rare sighting of the upcoming entry-level Tesla.
The Tesla Model 3 has barely been seen outside of the press conference where it was originally unveiled, but a video posted to Instagram Thursday shows a rare look at it actually driving down a public road.
The guys at Tesla aftermarket shop Unplugged Performance in Hawthorne, California caught the car rolling down the block in front of the SpaceX headquarters. It's unclear who's piloting the Model 3, but from the quick glance we get in the video, it looks like they're completely squad-deep in the car.
And heck, you can bet that if we had our hands on a Model 3 this early, we probably would fill it up with all of our friends as well.
Earlier in March, Tesla confirmed to Electrek that it would be producing some early prototype Model 3s at its Fremont factory, but those cars are expected to sport some changes from the display cars we saw at the initial launch. From the looks of things, the car in the video probably isn't one of the freshly-produced examples.
Either way, check the video out below.
- RELATEDElon Musk's Plan for the First Tesla Commercial Came From a 10-Year-OldThe Tesla CEO has decided to start a competition for fans to submit their own ads after a Michigan fifth-grader dropped the suggestion on him.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Is Consumer Reports' Best American Car Brand Despite Model X's Poor Reliability Rating: Here's WhyTesla makes the list as one of the top 10 global brands, and the highest-scoring badge in the US.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Fires Back Against Claims of 'Pervasive Harassment' in WorkplaceEmployee's promotion from sales specialist to engineer is evidence that discrimination claims are without merit, says Tesla.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla, Jeep, Cadillac Top the Ranks of Most American-Made CarsTesla takes home the brass ring, however—every Model S and Model X the company builds is made in the U.S.READ NOW
- RELATEDPanasonic Unveils Solar Roof That May Appear on the Tesla Model 3This curved solar panel roof can power lithium-ion batteries.READ NOW