2017 Cadillac CTS Sedans Now Communicate Using V2V Safety Technology

Cadillac has come a long way in regards to automotive technology—from the new PDR system to heads-up displays, the brand has made driving a safer and more interactive experience. Now Cadillac will lead the industry in the use of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication.

In order to warn drivers of approaching hazards, Cadillac has developed a dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) system that will allow 2017 CTSs to relay important information to one another. Using 5.9 GHz radio frequencies, 2017 CTSs will be able to warn one another if one conducts an evasive maneuver or is experiencing some sort of hazard, for example. The system constantly monitors the speed, direction, location and traffic hazards like traction control activation, airbag deployment, stabilitrac activation and more of vehicles up to 980 feet away.