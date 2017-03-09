2017 Cadillac CTS Sedans Now Communicate Using V2V Safety Technology
Every 2017 CTS within 980 feet of one another can relay crucial safety information 1,000 times a second.
Cadillac has come a long way in regards to automotive technology—from the new PDR system to heads-up displays, the brand has made driving a safer and more interactive experience. Now Cadillac will lead the industry in the use of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication.
In order to warn drivers of approaching hazards, Cadillac has developed a dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) system that will allow 2017 CTSs to relay important information to one another. Using 5.9 GHz radio frequencies, 2017 CTSs will be able to warn one another if one conducts an evasive maneuver or is experiencing some sort of hazard, for example. The system constantly monitors the speed, direction, location and traffic hazards like traction control activation, airbag deployment, stabilitrac activation and more of vehicles up to 980 feet away.
Cadillac chose a range of 980 feet because it ensured drivers would receive information early enough to react, yet it wouldn’t overload them with notifications. Each vehicle is capable of receiving up to 1,000 messages a second, but don't worry—only relevant information will be displayed via the HUD and center cluster. For example, if a vehicle up ahead comes in contact with a patch of black ice, other CTS users within 980 feet will be able to safely avoid the hazardous area and not fall victim to the same dangerous conditions.
Cadillac is currently only offering this technology on the mid-year 2017 CTSs, but the brand is encouraging other manufacturers to start utilizing similar technology. According to Cadillac’s Assistant Manager of Product and Technology Communications, Steve Martin, the brand hopes to work with other manufacturers in the future for a more inclusive vehicle-to-vehicle system.
