Ford's Large-Scale 3D Printing Could Offer Personalized Car Parts

Obviously, the new technology would provide a fast and simple way to make tooling, fixtures, and prototype components, and to model a new part before production—but Ford says its exploring the technology for actual production parts, as well, noting "the ability to produce lighter-weight parts that could lead to greater fuel efficiency" and pointing out that a component like a spoiler "may weight less than half its cast metal counterpart."

The printing process is still too slow for volume production, according to Ford, but is cost-effective for lower-volume Ford Performance and racing parts—and could make available down the road the ability to order a personalized part straight from the factory.

