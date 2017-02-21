Cadillac's New Infotainment System Packs Cloud-Based Profiles and Live Data Streams

Cadillac has a new infotainment system setup that will attempt to change how motorists interact with the automaker's cars while behind the wheel.

The new system, announced in a press release Tuesday, allows drivers to create their own cloud-based user profiles in the car's computer so that if the person gets in another Cadillac equipped with the same new software, he or she will feel just as at home. With that user profile, drivers can preset driving routes, phone contacts, and car settings. (It should also come in awfully handy for users of Cadillac's new "Book by Cadillac" car subscription service.)

The new infotainment tech also allows drivers to monitor gas prices, traffic data, check parking information, and different points of interest as it live-updates through the cloud while on the go.

Cadillac prides itself with staying current on new interior tech

“Cadillac pioneered connectivity by bringing OnStar to market, and more recently we became the first luxury brand to enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across our product line,” said Richard Breckus, Cadillac director of product strategy, in a press release. “We have worked to improve overall system response in recent years, and now this next-generation user experience system delivers more improvements, focused mainly on intuitive control.”

The cars will also come with GM's 4G LTE OnStar connection that allows for up to seven users to connect wireless devices to the car and use it as a mobile hotspot.

The updated interior will first come to the CTS sedan for the 2017 model year, the XTS and ATS in the 2018 model year, and the rest of Cadillac's lineup after that.

Though much of these features can already be found on comparable luxury vehicles currently on the market, it's nice to see Cadillac—or any brand from the big three American automakers—actively make an effort to stay up to date with in-car entertainment and infotainment.

Let's just hope for the automaker's sake that the new system will be glitch-free. We know some other American car companies have had issues with that part.