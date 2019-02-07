Is Micromobility A Movement, Or Just An Investment?

“Equity is not just about your cap table,” the MC reminded the audience at last week’s Micromobility California Summit, held across the bay from San Francisco in Richmond, California's Craneway Building. More than 600 attendees had poured into what was once the largest Ford factory on the west coast to take stock of the fastest-growing trend in mobility. We were gathered together under Horace Dediu - the analyst who predicted the explosion of the iPhone - to celebrate his next forecast: the disruption of the transportation system by the new wave of micromobility and with it, the market for miles (see Niedermeyer’s excellent wrap up of the event here). But let’s not talk about miles, let’s talk about people. The large, airy industrial structure the Summit inhabited was drenched in transportation history, serving as a beacon of disruptive innovation and the democratization of personal mobility. It was also home to the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park, which honors the first women working in war industry and lauds the new social constructs formed to resolve the challenges they faced. One such obstacle was the women worker’s need for childcare, which ultimately led to the establishment of the early childhood development profession and the opening of child development centers. Though the potential parallels between the rise of the car and the emerging micromobility movement are clear, what's less obvious is whether the growth of small electric vehicles would bring about similar social progress. Some early signs suggest there is a lot of work to be done. After taking my seat in the third row of lecture-style seats I took a half-selfie with the audience behind me for my first tweet of the day. It instantly received a comment: "Says great things about your industry when a snapshot of your conference shows women outnumbered by men ~20:1 and not a black person in sight.”

Dediu's keynote unpacked his predictions that were framed as an “unbundling” of the automobile, just as we unbundled from the personal computer to mobile phones. The gist of his beautiful graphs was that moving from inefficient geometries to smaller, human scaling not only delivered freedom but significant market potential. Here, in Dediu's myriad data points, was the massive opportunity: to create a more perfect alignment between our real needs and our chosen tools of mobility. But if the economic opportunity that micromobility presents can be made clear with numbers alone, the social opportunities take considerably more imagination. Ursula K. LeGuin insisted that when a sci-fi author imagines the future, they are engaging in a thought experiment about the possibilities of technology and the subsequent impact on society. In fact, predicting futures and situating them in the present-day status-quo of gender relations, essentially ignoring the social mutations that tech creates, are deemed to be the “Galactic Suburbs” of the genre. Alex Roy, Director of Special Operations at Argo AI [and columnist at The Drive! -Ed], commanded attention during his high-energy talk on Universal Basic Mobility. He urged the audience to view mobility as not only a human right but as the number one path out of poverty. Roy went on to posit that the only “trolley problem” is that trollies are underfunded and that all modes lead to transit. Meanwhile, Twitter was heating up with more comments about the lack of women in attendance. Regina Clewlow, CEO of Populus, a data-driven mobility platform for cities, tweeted, “this was primarily due to demographics of the VC/ startup community (92% of VCs are men, investing in 98% of companies led by a male CEO)” Outside during a break, I spotted two African-American women, wearing high-viz shirts standing over their personal bicycles looking at the rows of e-bikes parked outside. I greeted them and encouraged them to come into the conference to learn more. They were curious but apprehensive as they looked inside, “it’s all men in there.” They declined with a smile, bid me goodbye and rode off. The potential for UBM and the democratization of mobility that micromobility presents won't become more than just potential unless more diverse voices are part of the conversation, particularly the voices of those who are poorly served by the current car-dominated paradigm.

