Drone Startup Emesent Secures $2.5 Million in Funding to Map Underground Mines Without GPS

Australian startup Emesent has raised $2.5 million in funding for its Hovermap system of autonomous mapping of underground mines via drone without the use of GPS, TechCrunch reports.

Unmanned aerial vehicles traditionally rely on GPS signals to navigate, which makes drone use underground somewhat of a hurdle to overcome. Since satellite signals can’t reach that far below the surface, Hovermap involves fitting DJI drones with LIDAR sensors and an onboard processor that computes simultaneous location and mapping (SLAM) work on the fly.

In other words, the UAV garners enough spatial awareness through its sensors to know which path it can safely fly through, and can map its environment through the onboard processor as it does so. For CEO and co-founder Stefan Hrabar, using drones to map underground mines is not only efficient, but rids workers of doing the “dull, dirty, and dangerous” job themselves.

For instance, a lot of mining work requires blasting ore from areas between tunnels, with the resulting cavities, or stopes, requiring manual inspection for progress calculation and potential danger. Using drones would replace the conventional methods here with a much safer, accurate alternative.

“The way they scan these stopes is pretty archaic,” said Hrabar. “These voids can be huge, like 40-50 meters horizontally. They have to go to the edge of this dangerous underground cliff and sort of poke this stick out into it and try to get a scan. It’s very sparse information and from only one point of view, there’s a lot of missing data.”

With Emesent’s Hovermap solution, however, drones with LIDAR sensors and SLAM-capable computer processors can be deployed near a stope and relied upon to do all of the work themselves. Hence, an immediate increase in safety and accuracy is achieved, by the mere implementation of an off-the-shelf DJI drone with some ingenious hardware modifications.

“The surveyors aren’t at risk and the data is orders of magnitude better,” said Hrabar. “Everything is running onboard the drone in real time for path planning—that’s our core IP. The dev team’s background is in drone autonomy, collision avoidance, terrain following—basically the drone sensing its environment and doing the right thing.”

For a closer look at this system in action, let’s take a look at Emesent’s trial tests at Barrick’s Golden Sunlight mine in Montana this year.