Aston Martin Debuts Volante Vision Concept VTOL Aircraft

"We are delighted to be involved in the Volante Vision Concept, which showcases the best of British design and engineering," stated Rolls-Royce Electrical Director, Rob Watson. "Rolls-Royce has already delivered hybrid-electric systems for other applications including ships and trains, and we're very excited about the potential of the technology in aerospace."

Despite optimistic leadership, the technologies necessary for making the Volante Vision Concept meet the promises made in its press release are simply out of reach. Uber, which dwarfs both Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce in this department, intends to advance its own urban air travel program to testing by the end of next year and make its service commercially available in 2023.

As outlined already by The Drive's Eric Adams, however, urban air travel of any kind—electric or not—is easy only in theory, and a pie-in-the-sky daydream in reality. Maybe Aston Martin should stick to submersibles for now. Life jackets are easier to operate than parachutes, after all.