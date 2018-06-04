'Free Parasol' Drone Keeps You Shaded and Hands-Free

Minimally comprised of a DJI Mavic Pro and a standard umbrella, the $275 (30,000 yen) Free Parasol is reportedly being aimed at clients with and users on private property, such as golf courses according to CNET.

While Asahi Power Service is eager to get one of these into everyone's hands as soon as possible, regulations regarding drone use in public, and how varying these restrictions are across regions, are still a major hurdle. After all, it is illegal to fly drones in densely populated areas in Japan, according to The Japan Times.

It would be nearly impossible at this stage to legally utilize your Free Parasol in a city like Tokyo, as there are people, buildings, power lines, and signs throughout most neighborhoods. Flying above crowds is also prohibited, a law the umbrella drone might inherently violate.

Currently, the company expects to launch the product sometime in 2019. Japan recently significantly altered its beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) regulations, which could indicate the government is amenable to altering hobby drone laws at some point in the future, as well. For now, Asahi Power Service will have to take a rain check.