HBO Delivers Pizzas via Drone in 'Silicon Valley' Marketing Stunt

If you caught Sunday’s season 5 premiere of HBO’s "Silicon Valley," you’ll recall fictional drone delivery company ‘Sliceline’ which would aerially deliver pizzas to customers. In the real world, Domino’s and Ford have teamed up to do exactly that. Monday’s marketing stunt, which ended when the quasi-real company’s website claimed demand exceeded supply, served as a reminder that aerial pizza deliveries soon won’t be as shocking as they were today.

According to Fast Company, this public relations event, managed by Fooji, was limited to those in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. It’s thematically tied into the increasingly popular HBO show, relevant to its content, and relied on Twitter to make it happen. As far as television show marketing efforts go, this is pretty memorable. Just take a look at the footage of some of these deliveries, and consider how fun and memorable this looks.