This Drone Uses an Origami-Inspired Arm to Pick Up Objects

The drone industry is evolving right in front of our eyes, with innovative ideas bursting into the field seemingly every other day in both the regulatory arena and the actual, physical drones themselves. Some propose that drones assist autonomous cars to more safely and effectively navigate busy urban environments. Another company is considering using its UAVs to collect infrastructural data like possible roof damage while out delivering packages, because, why not? Today, it’s the Soft Robotics Research Center at Seoul National University that brings us the latest, inspired drone technology: A robotic arm that easily folds and unfolds and is capable of picking up objects.

This may seem familiar to those of you aware of Amazon’s 2017 patent which proposes delivery drones use a retractable chute to delivery payloads safely onto users’ lawns. This arm, however, is robotic and was designed to pick things up as opposed to dropping them.

According to The Verge, the arm is comprised of seven "actuators," which are essentially stacked, rectangular boxes that can fold in on themselves to save space during flight, and unfold when it’s time to grab something off the ground. To pop the boxes open and create this elongated appendage, the research team used elastic bands within the actuators, resulting in a fairly firm, lightweight robotic arm. Once you’re ready to retract the arm, a basic electric motor and a wire fold the actuators back into their flat, 1.5-inch length. Added to that, the entire arm weighs a mere half a pound (258.6 grams).