With Skyactiv-X, Mazda Seeks to Keep the Internal Combustion Flame Burning

Mazda, as the carmaker's representatives will tell you early and often, isn't large by automaker standards. Granted, with around 45,000 employees scattered across the planet, it's hardly a small business—but with about 1.56 million vehicle sales around the world last year, the company pales in scale compared to the likes of Toyota or General Motors. (Another way to view the company's scale: Here in America, Ford sold more than three times as many F-Series pickups as Mazda sold vehicles, period.)

But as the world—well, most of it—races to fight the threat of climate change, Mazda, like every carmaker, must find ways to crank up the efficiency of its lineup in order to satisfy the demands of global regulators and green-minded consumers alike. Electric cars may prove cheaper to build than internal-combustion ones in the end due to their mechanical simplicity, but switching from a lineup of fuel-burners to electron-powered vehicles is in and of itself a vastly expensive proposition—one Mazda lacks the national GDP-esque budget to pull off easily, even with the help of Toyota to develop electric car tech.

So, instead of pulling a Volkswagen and spending billions to go all-in on building a giant fleet of EVs (and their accompanying charging network) from the ground up, Mazda is looking to squeeze a bit more life out of the internal-combustion powerplant. Enter: Skyactiv-X, the company's new generation of efficiency-minded ICE technologies.

The new system is part of the company's bold, comprehensive efficiency strategy strategy that places a priority on reducing overall well-to-wheel emissions—to 50 percent of the brand's 2010 levels by 2030, and 90 percent of said 2010 levels by the year 2050. Indeed, Mazda claims future versions of its Skyactiv tech will be advanced and efficient enough to equal electric cars on said well-to-wheel emissions, thanks in part to features like a (theoretical) thermal efficiency of 56 percent—which means only 44 percent of the energy in the combusting gas is lost as heat.

But that's all a bit down the road. In the meantime, there's Skyactiv-X. Mazda says the new engines will arrive in 2019 (the company isn't being more specific than that), and while representatives wouldn't specify in which model it would debut, they suggested a quick examination at the lineup would suggest which vehicles were due for the hefty changes likely to go hand-in-hand with an all-new engine.