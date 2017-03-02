Watch Graham Rahal Muscle His IndyCar Around Sebring

Take a 1610 lbs IndyCar with no power steering, a notoriously bumpy converted airport track and a GoPro and you've got a recipe for some amazing video.

IndyCar strapped a visor cam on driver Graham Rahal's helmet during IndyCar pre-season testing at Sebring to show us a new perspective on the track and the car. As a bonus, the footage reveals just how quick your reflexes have to be to wheel an IndyCar around.

For anyone that says racing drivers aren't athletes, just watch Graham Rahal's hands as he bullies his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 15 machine around Sebring's bumps. In addition to coping with every last crack and crevice on the incredibly craggy circuit, Rahal is also hitting three-plus Gs in a car with no power steering. That means, a normally 1610 lbs car feels more like 3500 to Rahal. Even on the straightaways, at a normal 1G, the wheel is dancing around in his hands, and he really has to fight it to get the car to turn.

IndyCar has given us a couple of these visor cam shots over the years, but this one in particular shows just how physical this track and these cars are. All we can say is, more please!

The 2017 IndyCar season kicks off with its first event at St. Petersburg, Florida March 10-12. You can catch Graham Rahal–albeit without a visor cam—and all of the other IndyCar drivers doing battle live on March 12th at 12 p.m. Eastern on ABC.