Andreas Bakkerud Announces Deal With EKS World Rallycross Team
With Ford leaving the sport, Ken Block's ex-teammate announces who he will be driving for in the 2018 World Rallycross Championship season.
Late in 2017, Ford Performance, Ken Block, and the Hoonigan Racing Division announced they would be pulling out of the FIA World Rallycross Championship. This left Block's Hoonigan co-driver Andreas Bakkerud without a car to race. He kept it hush-hush, but on Wednesday, he announced the team he will be racing for in the 2018 season.
Bakkerud made the announcement on his YouTube channel where he produces a vlog series dubbed "BakkerudLIFE." From his channel, we recently featured a video where Bakkerud took his mom out in his rally car for Gymkhana Grid, and in addition to that, he often uses it to release news on his rallying career. The Norwegian revealed that he would be driving an Audi S1 EKS RX quattro for the EKS World Rallycross team, which was founded by Mattias Ekström. Bakkerud explains that when Ekström joined the World Rallycross Championship, he always had interest in signing him; however, the timing was never in sync until now.
Back in 2014, Bakkerud had signed a contract with Oldbergs MSE, and when that contract was up, EKS was not yet ready to extend an offer to him. He then had a contract request from Ken Block's Hoonigan Racing Division team, which he accepted. Since Hoonigan Racing Division pulled out of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, Bakkerud was, at last, free to sign with the EKS team.
In Bakkerud's announcement video, you get to see his race suit, his Audi S1 race car, and some teaser shots of him testing in the Audi S1.
Check out Andreas Bakkerud's announcement via his YouTube channel below.
