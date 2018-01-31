Andreas Bakkerud Announces Deal With EKS World Rallycross Team

Late in 2017, Ford Performance, Ken Block, and the Hoonigan Racing Division announced they would be pulling out of the FIA World Rallycross Championship. This left Block's Hoonigan co-driver Andreas Bakkerud without a car to race. He kept it hush-hush, but on Wednesday, he announced the team he will be racing for in the 2018 season.

Bakkerud made the announcement on his YouTube channel where he produces a vlog series dubbed "BakkerudLIFE." From his channel, we recently featured a video where Bakkerud took his mom out in his rally car for Gymkhana Grid, and in addition to that, he often uses it to release news on his rallying career. The Norwegian revealed that he would be driving an Audi S1 EKS RX quattro for the EKS World Rallycross team, which was founded by Mattias Ekström. Bakkerud explains that when Ekström joined the World Rallycross Championship, he always had interest in signing him; however, the timing was never in sync until now.