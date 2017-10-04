Ferrari Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of Their First Win At Laguna Seca With A Win At Laguna Seca

Sixty years ago a freshly built Laguna Seca was ready for perhaps the best drivers in the world to converge and race on its newly paved surfaces. In those days the track was just 1.9 miles long (current length is 2.238 miles), there was no hairpin in those days, there was no iconic "tire" walkover bridge, and what are now known as turns 3, 4, and 5 did not exist. Instead, the track simply curved downhill and connected what is now Turn 2 with what is now Turn 5 in a very high speed sweeping corner. In those days the Corkscrew was just Turn 6, and Rainey Curve was simply Turn 7. The history we know didn't exist then. Before Zanardi, before Rahal, before Andretti, it was just the track. Montana native Volkswagen dealer Pete Lovely arrived to the newly opened track with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder equipped Ferrari 500 TestaRossa. The prior year Pete had entered a number of events in a Porsche 550 Spyder, and brought that same car to race the 12 Hours of Sebring in 57, though it didn't start and he ended up sharing a Corvette. Shortly afterward, Lovely purchased the 500TR for the remainder of the 57 season. Though the car was already a year old and had been raced nonstop since it was built, Ferrari had built a proper racing car in this one. Even though the field was packed with talent, including such names as Jim Hall, Carroll Shelby, Fred Knoop, and Johnny Von Neumann, it was Lovely that came out ahead in a major upset. This race, the first ever run at the now famous (Mazda Raceway) Laguna Seca was Pete's first victory in over a year, and a huge piece of history for Ferrari and the track.

Keiron Berndt

Last week we were at Laguna Seca with our resident photographic genius Keiron Berndt in hopes to see Ferrari repeat that victory on the 60th anniversary of sports car road races at our definitive favorite NorCal track. The Scuderia Corsa team has been very consistent all season long, and as a result are leading the championship, but prior to this very special victory, had yet to win in 2017 - Though they've racked up seven podium finishes. The team made use of a very intelligent by putting their Silver driver Christina Nielsen in the car for qualifying. The person who qualifies the car is required to take the green flag the following day, and she'd put in a respectable time to put the Ferrari 9th on the grid (Meanwhile in GTLM, Risi Competizione put their 488 GTE on pole).

Keiron Berndt

Sunday's race, the penultimate event of the IMSA season, started with Christina at the helm of the Ferrari. She set a decent pace, and did a good job of avoiding clashing carbon fiber with anyone else. With an Am driver required to drive a minimum of 45 minutes, she exited the car at the end of the first fuel stint, just before the one-hour mark of the two-hour-and-40-minute race. While she drove the car up to has high as 6th in class, by the time Alessandro Balzan had exited the pits he found the car back in 9th and set off on a blinding pace to chase down the leaders. Scuderia Corsa team owner Giacomo Mattioli: "It's an honor to be able to represent the Ferrari brand. I was born and raised in Modena, and I worked at the factory, so obviously I have it in my blood!" #63 Scuderia Corsa driver, Alessandro Balzan: "It's really really special. It's great to drive the 488, no doubt it is my favorite machine... This was the first track I race at in the United States, so it is very special for me."

Keiron Berndt