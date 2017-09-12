2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE Race Car Spotted Testing

Aston Martin won this year's GTE Pro class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and to back up that success in 2018, the team will introduce its all new Vantage GTE car for next season. Recent clips have shown the marque's upcoming competitor testing before its official reveal—and, by the sounds of it, the car will still feature all of that V-8 grunt we've come to know and love.

The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE is said to use a version of the AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V-8, and for the first time in the brand's racing history, it will be equipped with twin turbochargers. The engine recently made its Aston Martin debut in a version of the DB11 road car, and it's also shared with the Mercedes-AMG GT.

This clip supplied by Sportscar365 shows the car being tested at Rockingham Speedway sporting heavy camouflage. The short bits of footage that were tied together in this video don't reveal much, but from what we can see (and hear), it will feature a completely unique construction to last year's competitor as well as sound seriously brutal on track.