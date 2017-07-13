Formula One Cockpit Protecting 'Shield' Breaks Cover at Silverstone

Formula One's latest concept to aid in driver head protection, the "Shield," was seen publicly for the first time today. The Shield was mounted on to Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari in the garage. It's expected that the Shield will get a little on-track test on Friday in Free Practice One.

The Sheild is being run ahead well ahead of its first official on-track test, which is expected to be a Monza. Before going forward with any more development, F1 wanted to get some real-world driver feedback to help refine the concept for Monza. The clear polycarbonate windshield is a welcome departure from the Halo and Aeroscreen concepts that have been previously tested.

The render of the Shield that the FIA recently released looks a little more sleek than the first real-world test version seen on the Ferrari today. The working prototype will likely see some changes before it gets run again at Monza. This seems to be more of a "proof of concept" for things like visibility, exiting the cockpit, and how it affects the aerodynamics of the car.