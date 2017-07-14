What Is Red Bull Racing Cooking Up for Silverstone?

The British Grand Prix weekend is just about here. Teams are already getting themselves situated in the pit lane for tomorrow's free practice sessions when they will probe just how much performance they can squeeze from their cars. Red Bull Racing has reason to expect just that little bit extra this weekend, as the team's petroleum sponsor, Exxon Mobil, is expecting to bring an upgraded fuel mixture to this race, which ought to grant a small, but still a consequential boost to the RB13's pace. Some strange behavior in the Red Bull Racing pits, however, has caught the focus of technical analyst Craig Scarborough and pundit Olav Mol.

Since before the Spanish Grand Prix, speculation ran rampant of Red Bull forgoing B-spec upgrades to its RB13 and instead introducing a completely reworked RB14 chassis. As of this weekend, the rumors have been revived, as reported by Scarborough. A tweeted picture showing a bare Red Bull chassis, free of any aero elements, including the nose cone, front wing, rear wing, or barge boards. There is no noticeable difference between the RB13's airbox and side-pod inlets and those of the chassis shown below, so if Red Bull is debuting an aero upgrade, it is more likely to be an RB13B, rather than an RB14.