Former F1 Champ Jacques Villeneuve Is Angry Lance Stroll Is Using Money to His Advantage

No one would describe 1997 F1 Champion Jacques Villeneuve as reserved. His reputation for being outspoken on both issues within the sport and pop culture realm remains a strong part of his image, and his recent controversy with Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll has kept that up. Just last month, the motorsport veteran called out the newcomer, saying he could possibly be the worst rookie that Formula One has ever seen. Now, Villeneuve is disputing Stroll's use of his father's riches to cheat the system, giving him extra practice time outside of normal regulations.

The former champ noted that Stroll had improved greatly from scoring his first points at the Canadian Grand Prix to gaining a podium at Baku, thanks to a little bit of extra help. Stroll had been testing with a retired 2014 Williams car at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, and Villeneuve made his discontent with the situation clear.

"They are circumventing the rules. It's not fair to the other drivers because he is the only one to have this privilege thanks to his money. But there should be limits to what money can buy, and I'm not alone in thinking that," Villeneuve said, according to Le Journal de Montreal.

Lance's father, Lawrence Stroll, is a billionaire investor who reportedly spent $80 million to get his son a seat with Williams.