Former MotoGP Champion Valentino Rossi Finally Wins a Race After Year-Long Drought

After over a year of no victories and a recent injury, seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi took first place in the Dutch GP. This is the 115th career win in 21 years so far in Grand Prix motorcycle racing as 'The Doctor'.

In a heart-pounding race, Rossi duked it out with Marc Marquez, Danilo Petrucci, current points leader Andrea Dovizioso, and others. After some drama with Maverick Viñales crashing out, Rossi had a comfortable one-second lead on his Yamaha with nine laps to go until the rain started.

Petrucci on his Ducati caught up to Rossi for a vicious duel for the checkered flag. Petrucci lost ground due to a near-miss with Suzuki rider Alex Rins who was being lapped due to wet tires. That was enough to force Petrucci to settle for second place to Rossi’s victory by just 0.063 seconds. Here’s Rossi’s reaction to the victory.