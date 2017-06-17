The Drive Presents: 24 Hours of Le Blog
Join us as a crack team of sleep-deprived writers live blog the entire 24 Hours of Le Mans,
Welcome to the 24 Hours of Le Blog! The Drive has assembled a crack team of writers who are foolish enough to stay up for the entire 24 Hours of Le Mans. We'll be following the race to bring you updates, clips, pictures, and anything else race related for a full 24 hours. The most recent happenings will be at the top of the feed on this page.
Feel free to ask us questions or leave a comment at the bottom of the page, we'll do our best to answer everyone.
23:25 - No. 39 Graff LMP2 has a puncture and is into the pits. The No. 9 Toyota is in the pits, was losing time from the damage on the opening lap. They are getting a new nose on the car.
23:33 - The 2nd through 7th GTE Pro cars are running in a pack. This is going to be interesting to watch over the course of the race.
23:39 - The No. 36 Alpine LMP2 went straight into the Mulsanne Corner and got stuck in the gravel. The car is now free and is on the way to the pits.
23:53 - The No. 9 Toyota LMP1 has had contact with the No. 4 Bykolles LMP1 car. The No. 4 has pitted for a new front end, Toyota may have to pit to replace some bodywork. UPDATE - no contact, Bykolles hit a bollard, which flew off and hit the Toyota.
The Start - Formula One's new mustachioed boss Chase Carey is waving the flag to start the race. Toyota starts from the front row with Porsche behind them. Mike Conway has taken off in the pole-sitting No. 7 Toyota. The No. 1 Porsche takes second place. One lap is done. 23 hours and 56 minutes left to go.
Good morning! Le Mans is going to be getting under way in about 18 minutes. We are up and ready to. This is Gabe and I'll be handling the first few hours of the race. The start will be frantic, so I'll have our first update posted after just a minute or so after the race gets under way.
- RELATEDAn Idiot's Guide to Watching the 24 Hours of Le MansHere are some helpful tips to get you through the entire 24 Hours of Le Mans.READ NOW
- RELATEDLe Mans Is All About Watching This Driver Try to Repair the DeltaWingThe embodiment of Le Mans.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche 919 Hybrids Settle For Second Row In Le Mans Qualifying"We’re now facing a 24-hour race and we’re very well prepared for it." - Matteo CairoliREAD NOW
- RELATEDToyota Just Set an All-Time Lap Record at Le MansPorsche, take note.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Year's 24 Hours Of Le Mans Spotters Guide Is OutIf you are watching the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, this guide is a must-have.READ NOW