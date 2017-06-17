The Drive Presents: 24 Hours of Le Blog

Welcome to the 24 Hours of Le Blog! The Drive has assembled a crack team of writers who are foolish enough to stay up for the entire 24 Hours of Le Mans. We'll be following the race to bring you updates, clips, pictures, and anything else race related for a full 24 hours. The most recent happenings will be at the top of the feed on this page.

23:25 - No. 39 Graff LMP2 has a puncture and is into the pits. The No. 9 Toyota is in the pits, was losing time from the damage on the opening lap. They are getting a new nose on the car.

23:33 - The 2nd through 7th GTE Pro cars are running in a pack. This is going to be interesting to watch over the course of the race.

23:39 - The No. 36 Alpine LMP2 went straight into the Mulsanne Corner and got stuck in the gravel. The car is now free and is on the way to the pits.