McLaren F1 Boss Says There is 'Zero Tension' With Fernando Alonso

Formula One drama between McLaren-Honda and Fernando Alonso has left our cup overflowing with headlines in 2017. The ever-evolving relationship between the team and star driver seems to shift from week to week, and according to McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown, things are all good with 'Nando, the team head explained in an interview with Spain's AS newspaper.

Although Brown didn't overlook Alonso's avid frustration with the team's weak engines, he spoke optimistically of Alonso's future with the team.

"I think Fernando loves the atmosphere here at McLaren, and I don't think there's another team that he would prefer to drive for more than us ... But he wants to compete for the top positions, and I understand that," Brown said.

Talks of McLaren splitting with Honda after this season have whirled around for weeks. Alonso reportedly said earlier in the month that he would leave the McLaren team if they didn't get the situation figured out, putting them on notice to rush the operation.

"There is zero tension between Fernando and McLaren. The relationship has never been healthier," Brown said. "He is frustrated, but we are together in our frustration ... We have been clear that we want him to stay, and he was very clear when he said he wants to stay. But we need a better race car, and that is where all of our attention is."

McLaren has shown interest in rejoining forces with Mercedes-Benz, a supplier that they had great success with in years past. The Petronas team has done consistently well this season, and if the rest of McLaren's car is sorted like they say, then it could be a recipe for success.